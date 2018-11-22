Bottos (BTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.39 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bibox and Bit-Z. Bottos has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and $1.41 million worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bottos

Bottos launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,990,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Bibox, IDEX, OTCBTC, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

