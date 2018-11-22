BoutsPro (BOUTS) Tops One Day Volume of $13,242.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a total market cap of $569,234.00 and $13,242.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022351 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00132932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00197281 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.09337472 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000122 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00009530 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro was first traded on March 10th, 2018. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BoutsPro Token Trading

BoutsPro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

