Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 0.6% during the second quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 663,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 13.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 21.0% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 13.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $577.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. First Analysis cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

