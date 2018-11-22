Bridgford Foods (BRID) and Mamamancini’s (MMMB) Head-To-Head Review

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) and Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mamamancini’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridgford Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.1% of Mamamancini’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.6% of Bridgford Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mamamancini’s has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgford Foods has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mamamancini’s $27.54 million 0.92 $310,000.00 $0.01 81.50 Bridgford Foods $167.22 million 0.95 $8.82 million N/A N/A

Bridgford Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Mamamancini’s.

Profitability

This table compares Mamamancini’s and Bridgford Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mamamancini’s 0.98% -31.49% 3.74% Bridgford Foods 4.28% 18.51% 11.00%

Summary

Bridgford Foods beats Mamamancini’s on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors. MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products. The company provides approximately 130 frozen food products to food service and retail customers through wholesalers, cooperatives, and distributors; and approximately 120 snack food items to supermarkets, and mass merchandise and convenience retail stores through customer owned distribution centers, as well as a direct store delivery network. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Anaheim, California. Bridgford Foods Corporation is a subsidiary of Bridgford Industries Incorporated.

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.