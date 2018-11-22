Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Scholar Education Holdngs alerts:

BEDU stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.82. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.05 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bright-scholar-education-holdngs-ltd-adr-bedu-stake-lowered-by-bank-of-montreal-can.html.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.