Broadcom (BRCM) Getting Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Broadcom (NASDAQ:BRCM) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Broadcom earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the semiconductor manufacturer an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

BRCM stock remained flat at $$54.67 during trading on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.51.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Corporation (Broadcom) provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. The Company offers a portfolio of system-on-a-chip solutions (SoCs) that deliver voice, video, data and multimedia connectivity in the home, office and mobile environments. The Company’s solutions are used globally by manufacturers and are embedded in an array of communications products.

