Brokerages Anticipate Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesee & Wyoming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Genesee & Wyoming reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genesee & Wyoming.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

GWR traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.40. 314,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,753. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a one year low of $67.61 and a one year high of $92.91.

In other Genesee & Wyoming news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $101,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Brown sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $301,683.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter worth about $100,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth about $203,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

