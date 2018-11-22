Brokerages Anticipate Imperva Inc (IMPV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.12 Million

Brokerages expect Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) to report $94.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Imperva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $96.10 million. Imperva posted sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Imperva will report full year sales of $352.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $355.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $391.39 million, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $402.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Imperva.

Get Imperva alerts:

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. Imperva had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Imperva in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Imperva from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of IMPV traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. 453,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 1.35. Imperva has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Imperva in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperva by 276.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Imperva by 1,398.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 27.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Imperva by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperva (IMPV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.