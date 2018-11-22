Brokerages Anticipate JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.10 Billion

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to announce $27.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.25 billion and the lowest is $27.00 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $24.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $109.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.10 billion to $110.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.46 billion to $114.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,814,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $372.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.