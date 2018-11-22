Brokerages Anticipate Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.90). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($2.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($3.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urovant Sciences.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.30).

A number of research firms have recently commented on UROV. Cowen began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Urovant Sciences in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $8.01 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Lp Qvt acquired 2,678,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.