Brokerages Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Venator Materials reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 20,000 shares of Venator Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,182 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,630,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 608,000 shares during the period. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Venator Materials stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 837,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.