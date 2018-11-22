Brokerages Anticipate Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Viacom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.31 billion. Viacom posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viacom will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viacom.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Viacom had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viacom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

VIAB stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 2,927,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,977,371. Viacom has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,979,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 73,606 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 3,275.9% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Viacom in the third quarter valued at $2,927,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viacom by 2.8% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,887,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

