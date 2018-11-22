Brokerages Expect Mantech International Corp (MANT) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Mantech International reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mantech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

In other Mantech International news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,246.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,645 shares of company stock worth $5,158,987 over the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,770,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,214,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 778,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,438. Mantech International has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

