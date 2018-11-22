Brokerages Set $15.50 Target Price for Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT)

Shares of Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $15.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oritani Financial an industry rank of 98 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Oritani Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ ORIT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $695.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.46. Oritani Financial has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Oritani Financial’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 7,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $111,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oritani Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,664,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 334,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 254,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 584.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 290,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 247,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,700,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 175,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oritani Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 147,903 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

