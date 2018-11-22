Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) PT at $10.17

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays set a $10.00 price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

NYSE:NLY remained flat at $$9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,981,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,178,355. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 105.40%. The firm had revenue of $315.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $105,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

