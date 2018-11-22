Brokerages Set Chemours Co (CC) Target Price at $51.00

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chemours has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Chemours by 1,510.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 24.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.