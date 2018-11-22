Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Price Target at $16.00

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

CS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Credit Suisse Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,386. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

