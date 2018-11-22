Brokerages Set Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Target Price at $29.44

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $40.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Gisela Schwab sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $416,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $430,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $3,692,860 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Exelixis by 32.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Exelixis by 12.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 44,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $8,085,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $7,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.29. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.14 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

