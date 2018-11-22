Brokerages Set MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Target Price at $35.25

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th.

MOR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

