Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Price Target at $56.25

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIMO. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $46.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 25.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,624 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after buying an additional 247,658 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,881,000 after buying an additional 105,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

