Brokerages Set Tiffany & Co. (TIF) PT at $133.88

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.88.

TIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

TIF stock opened at $102.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.96 per share, with a total value of $1,844,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $31,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and have sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIF. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 3.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

