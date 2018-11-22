Brokers Offer Predictions for Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 3.14%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIG. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.81.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 27.0% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 12.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 87.4% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

