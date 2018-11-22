Brokers Set Expectations for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

SBRA stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,169,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 68,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 36,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,881,000 after buying an additional 12,607 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.