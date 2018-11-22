Brooks Automation (BRKS) PT Lowered to $42.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Brooks Automation from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.16. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,625.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $232,350.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,899 shares of company stock worth $8,249,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 2,387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

