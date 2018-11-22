Bruce & Co. Inc. Sells 100,520 Shares of Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)

Bruce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,520 shares during the quarter. Insteel Industries comprises 1.1% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc. owned 0.83% of Insteel Industries worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $516.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.44. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 8.00%. Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

