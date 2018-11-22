Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,509 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 29,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $77.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $101.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bruderman Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,509 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/bruderman-asset-management-llc-purchases-7509-shares-of-spdr-sp-biotech-etf-xbi.html.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.