BSW Wealth Partners Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,921 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,000 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

EEM stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

