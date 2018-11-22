BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth approximately $894,775,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter worth $291,167,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 823.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,205,000 after purchasing an additional 904,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 233.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 453,623 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles R. Bodner sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $511,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,497.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,210,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,085,616. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $242.04 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $289.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

