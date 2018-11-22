BT Group (BTA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

BT Group (LON: BTA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/22/2018 – BT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – BT Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on the stock.

11/9/2018 – BT Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – BT Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on the stock.

11/5/2018 – BT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

10/30/2018 – BT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

10/15/2018 – BT Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – BT Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.78%.

