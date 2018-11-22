BWX Technologies (BWXT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Maxim Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Drexel Hamilton restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.56.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

NYSE:BWXT opened at $43.19 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.22). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 66.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $425.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,406.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $61,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,424.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,510. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,867.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.