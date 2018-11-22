C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

CHRW stock opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $153,672.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,192.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,725 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 912,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,245,000 after purchasing an additional 895,269 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $63,015,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after purchasing an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

