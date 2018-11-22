Caleres (CAL) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Caleres (NYSE:CAL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. Caleres has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Caleres will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,760.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $765,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caleres by 36.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Caleres by 19.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Caleres by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Caleres by 3.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.