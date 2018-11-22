Caleres (CAL) Stock Price Down 8.8% After Earnings Miss

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 2,218,444 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 489% from the average daily volume of 376,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The textile maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.00 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $37.00 price target on Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $765,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,126,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,760.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,113,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 19.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the second quarter worth $1,465,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Caleres (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

