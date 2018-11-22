Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th.

CGY opened at C$29.18 on Thursday. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$34.59.

Get Calian Group alerts:

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.16, for a total transaction of C$109,060.00.

WARNING: “Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/calian-group-ltd-cgy-declares-0-28-quarterly-dividend.html.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.