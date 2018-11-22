Callon Petroleum (CPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 2792940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $32,328,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.4% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,543,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,736 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

