Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Head to Head Survey

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.77%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 19.75% 15.22% 1.19% Central Valley Community Bancorp 22.22% 9.44% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $91.42 million 3.88 $14.81 million N/A N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp $68.21 million 3.99 $14.02 million $1.38 14.28

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Cambridge Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loans products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates 10 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, and Weston; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest-bearing deposits comprising savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 24 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, Tracy, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

