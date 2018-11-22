Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 191.8% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 198.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bredin Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $81.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 110.81%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

