Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Zendesk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after buying an additional 579,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 6,776.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 203,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,861,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In related news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,529,044 shares in the company, valued at $80,809,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $123,844.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,078.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,480. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZEN opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.84. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $72.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 22.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

