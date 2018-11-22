Cameco (CCJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cameco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 475,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at $327,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

