Cameco Corp (CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Cameco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 244,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 47,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14. Cameco has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

