Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 374.0% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. MDU Resources Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

