Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $109,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,629,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

