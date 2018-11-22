Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $252,000 in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Stock

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the second quarter valued at $10,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186,466 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper in the third quarter valued at $4,630,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,687,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 86,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 7.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Brass and Copper alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRSS opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.46. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $39.05.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Global Brass and Copper had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $429.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Global Brass and Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.95%.

In other Global Brass and Copper news, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 37,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Global Brass and Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $252,000 in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/campbell-co-investment-adviser-llc-invests-252000-in-global-brass-and-copper-holdings-inc-brss-stock.html.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global Brass and Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brass and Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.