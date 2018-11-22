Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $378,482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,851 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 55.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $60,277,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.20 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,936.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $60.64 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

