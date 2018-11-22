Campbell Soup (CPB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Campbell has surpassed the industry in the past six months, backed by its focus on buyouts, robust cost-saving efforts and recent strategic plans. The company is on track to sell non-key businesses like Campbell Fresh and increase focus on Campbell Snacks, and Campbell Meals and Beverages. Also, it is progressing well with its cost-savings plan, which generated savings worth $45 million during first-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein both top and bottom lines beat estimates. Sales were largely fueled by contributions from buyouts, while organic sales dropped owing to higher promotions and soft volumes. Volumes, in turn, were hurt by continued weakness in U.S. soup sales, which are likely to decline in fiscal 2019. Also, gross margin remained pressurized by elevated transport and logistic costs, and cost inflation, which along with high promotional spending is likely to dent gross margin in fiscal 2019.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 2,443,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,481. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.13.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $200,036.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,965.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 25.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

