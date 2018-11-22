Canaccord Genuity Trims Husky Energy (HSE) Target Price to C$19.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, September 7th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.07.

Shares of TSE HSE opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Husky Energy will post 1.65999997536178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

