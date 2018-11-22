Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 32,281 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 832.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 95.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 16.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AEE opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.15.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

