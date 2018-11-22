Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $171,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JWN opened at $52.33 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Blake W. Nordstrom sold 127,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $7,827,209.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,519,436 shares in the company, valued at $154,970,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

