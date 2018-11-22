Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 38.7% annually over the last three years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $419.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $51,331.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 123,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,169.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 130,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,862.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

