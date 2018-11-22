Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 278.11 ($3.63).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAPC. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 287 ($3.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 261.50 ($3.42) on Thursday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 251.90 ($3.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.10 ($4.26).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Covent Garden, Earls Court Properties, and Other. Its assets principally comprise investment and development properties at Covent Garden and Earls Court.

